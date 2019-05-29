Flipkart's Sandeep Patil joins Truecaller as India MD

Swedish caller identification app has appointed former as the Managing Director for its operations.

will be part of the global management team effective May 28, Truecaller, which has over 100 million daily active users in India, said on Wednesday.

The appointment of Patil, who previously led several mandates at including launching and substantially scaling up the fintech business, comes ahead of Truecaller's planned launch of its credit business.

claims that every tenth active user in has linked their to its payment service Pay.

"We have a unique opportunity here to provide that can improve the lives of our customers and drive their economic development," said.

"We consider our home market where we want to deepen our presence, engagement and relevance. I look forward to further strengthening our innovative organisation and collaborating with the ecosystem to take Truecaller to greater heights," he added.

Based in Bengaluru, Patil will be responsible for spearheading business strategies to expand the company's footprint and accelerate revenue growth globally. He will be overseeing the teams based in Delhi, and

He holds an MBA from the and a from the Indian Institute of Technology,

"Sandeep's expertise and experience in consumer technology, financial services, and his strong global strategic experience will definitely help Truecaller fast track many of our ambitious plans and take it to the next level," said Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-Founder, Truecaller.

--IANS

gb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)