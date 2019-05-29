Huawei files motion challenging US security law

Worlds largest equipment supplier on Wednesday filed a motion in a challenging the constitutionality of the 2019 (2019 NDAA).

The company asked for a summary judgment on whether it was constitutional for the to implement military spending provisions that barred from buying products.

The Chinese tech giant also asked for an end to US' state-sanctioned campaign against it arguing that it would "not deliver cybersecurity". A hearing on the motion is scheduled for September 19.

In its complaint, argued that Section 889 of the 2019 singled it out and barred agencies from not only buying its equipment and services, but also from contracting with or awarding grants or loans to third parties who buy Huawei equipment or services -- even when there was no impact or connection to the

"Banning Huawei using cybersecurity as an excuse 'will do nothing to make networks more secure'. They provide a false sense of security, and distract attention from the real challenges we face," Song Liuping, Huawei's Chief Legal Officer, said in a statement.

"Politicians in the US are using the strength of an entire nation to come after a private company. This is not normal. Almost never seen in history. The US government has provided no evidence to show that Huawei is a security threat. There is no gun, no smoke. Only speculation," Song noted.

Addressing the addition of Huawei to the "Entity List" by the two weeks ago, Song said: "This sets a dangerous precedent. Today it's telecoms and Huawei. Tomorrow it could be your industry, your company, your consumers."

The Chinese telecom giant said it had confidence in the independence and integrity of the US judicial system and that the mistakes in the could be corrected by the court.

According to Glen Nager, Huawei's for the case, Section 889 of the 2019 violates the Bill of Attainder, Due Process, and Vesting Clauses of the Constitution.

Thus the case is purely "a matter of law" as there are no facts at issue, thereby justifying the motion for a summary judgement to speed up the process.

On May 15, US effectively banned Huawei with a national security order.

The US publicly asked its allies to steer clear of using Huawei products over concerns that the equipment could be used by the to obtain private information.

