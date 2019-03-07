1 in every 3 women receives inappropriate calls, SMS: Survey

One in every three women receives sexual and inappropriate calls or SMS, and reported the highest number of such cases in a week, according to a survey by

The survey, conducted in February this year in collaboration with Research, found that 52 per cent of women who had received calls were sent inappropriate and sexual content at least once a week, while 47 per cent received unsolicited videos and pictures with inappropriate and sexual content.

Comparatively, in last year's edition of the survey, 78 per cent women (who received calls) had received calls with inappropriate and sexual content at least once a week, and 82 per cent had been sent unsolicited videos and pictures with inappropriate and sexual content.

According to the current survey, 28 per cent respondents from reported receiving harassment calls and every week, making it the highest in

had topped last year's edition with 90 per cent respondents from the city saying they had received such offensive content on a weekly basis.

The survey was conducted among 2,150 women, aged 15-35, across 14 cities.

Close to four-fifth (78 per cent) of the respondents said they felt angry or irritated by harassment calls, while 37 per cent said they felt troubled, worried or frightened.

Interestingly, 53 per cent respondents said they had received calls from fraudsters seeking to collect sensitive personal data, and 9 per cent said they received counterfeit calls almost daily.

About 74 per cent said they took measures against these calls through various means that included blocking numbers, request for DND activation, shaming on and filing complaints with authorities. This is 12 per cent higher than last year.

has launched a nationwide campaign - #ItsNotOK - aimed at raising awareness against women's harassment that occurs through

"Sexual harassment through messages and calls is a worldwide issue that has not been addressed. In fact, it seems to have become normalised that many women are able to share their experience about receiving disturbing unwanted messages with sexual content or advances from strangers," Global Brand Manager said.

The campaign is to bring awareness around the issue, to encourage discussion, and to make a societal impact that this behaviour is not OK, LaMont added.

