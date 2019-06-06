Ford to shut UK engine plant by September 2020

on Thursday confirmed that it would shut its engine plant in Bridgend, Wales, by September 2020, the media reported.

The US said the proposal supported its strategy of creating a more efficient and focused business in Europe, according to news.

union, which first brought the plans to light, said the closure would cost 1,500 jobs and called on the to rethink the closure. The plant makes the Dragon petrol engine for a variety of Ford vehicles.

"Ford bosses should be rebalancing global engine production from and to There is a global yearly market of around 500,000 for the Dragon engine and we demand our fair share of that," said Steve Turner, Unite's

Stuart Rowley, for Ford's European business, said the company was required to make some difficult decisions, but that it remained committed to the UK. He cited changing customer demand and costs for the decision, the report said.

The automaker said it would continue to produce engines at its and keep its technical centre in Dunton, both in The company would help laid-off staff find new work, it added.

--IANS

soni/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)