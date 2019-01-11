Ford plans to cut 1,150 jobs in Britain, Unite union says

(Reuters) - U.S. carmaker plans to cut 1,150 jobs in Britain, union said on Friday, with nearly 1,000 job losses at its engine plant in

On Thursday, said it will cut thousands of jobs, look at plant closures and discontinue loss-making vehicle lines as part of a turnaround effort, and would start consultations with unions on the plans.

"Unite is fully committed to opposing any compulsory redundancies and campaigning strongly for to have a viable future," Des Quinn, at Unite, said in a statement.

(Reporting by and Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)