Ford plans to cut 1,150 jobs in Britain, Unite union says

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Ford plans to cut 1,150 jobs in Britain, the Unite union said on Friday, with nearly 1,000 job losses at its Bridgend engine plant in Wales.

On Thursday, Ford said it will cut thousands of jobs, look at plant closures and discontinue loss-making vehicle lines as part of a turnaround effort, and would start consultations with unions on the plans.

"Unite is fully committed to opposing any compulsory redundancies and campaigning strongly for Bridgend to have a viable future," Des Quinn, automotive spokesman at Unite, said in a statement.

