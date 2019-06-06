APAC banks need to scale up digitalisation: Study

About 60 percent of Pacific (APAC) banks either have no digital process for new customers, or only a part of it has gone online, according to a new survey on Thursday.

The region's changing regulations (28 per cent) and the need to create digital know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) (21 per cent) solutions were cited as the two key challenges for banks looking to acquire new customers online, said the study by firm

However, 79 per cent of the banks have launched or are currently considering a offering to leapfrog challenges in acquiring new customers, the research showed.

banks see payments (32 per cent) and personal loans (24 per cent) as areas that present the greatest opportunities for the future of digital

"In Asia, the identification processes used for services such as e-government, or evolved independently of each other, leading to a fragmented approach with inconsistent levels of security," Dan McConaghy, of in Pacific, said in a statement.

--IANS

gb/bg

