APAC banks need to scale up digitalisation: Study

About 60 percent of Asia Pacific (APAC) banks either have no digital onboarding process for new customers, or only a part of it has gone online, according to a new survey on Thursday.
The region's changing regulations (28 per cent) and the need to create digital know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) (21 per cent) solutions were cited as the two key challenges for APAC banks looking to acquire new customers online, said the study by analytics software firm FICO.
However, 79 per cent of the banks have launched or are currently considering a separate digital banking offering to leapfrog challenges in acquiring new customers, the research showed.
APAC banks see payments (32 per cent) and personal loans (24 per cent) as areas that present the greatest opportunities for the future of digital banking.
"In Asia, the identification processes used for services such as e-government, banking or telecommunications evolved independently of each other, leading to a fragmented approach with inconsistent levels of security," Dan McConaghy, President of FICO in Asia Pacific, said in a statement.
