Former 'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez shot dead by police

Vanessa Marquez, an best known for her role as a in "ER", was shot and killed by the South police on Thursday, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Officers were called to Marquez's home in the 1100 block of Fremont Avenue by the landlord to check on her welfare. When the officers arrived around 12 p.m., she was suffering from seizures and appeared unable to take care of herself. Officers called paramedics and a mental health clinician, and continued to talk with her.

After about 90 minutes, Marquez, 49, armed herself with a BB gun and pointed it at the officers, causing them to open fire, said Sheriff's Lt. Joe Mendoza, reports variety.com.

South Pasadena, a municipality separate from neighbouring Pasadena, is eight miles northeast of downtown

Mendoza told reporters that Marquez appeared to be going through "mental problems" and seemed to be "gravely disabled".

She appeared as in the Edward James Olmos-starring film "Stand and Deliver" in 1998, and in 27 episodes of "ER" as Her other credits include the series "Malcom & Eddie" and "Wiseguy".

Last October, Marquez alleged that she was blacklisted from "ER" by co-star after complaining of racial discrimination and sexual harassment.

"Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up about harassment on 'ER'," she wrote on that time.

Clooney issued a statement at the time saying he had nothing to do with casting on the show.

