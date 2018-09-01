Neil Armstrong's sons defend absence of flag-planting scene in 'First Man'

sons and have defended the absence of a flag-planting scene in the movie "First Man," which details the 1969

and released a statement jointly with "First Man" on Friday in the wake of claims that the lack of the flag planting in the movie is unpatriotic, reports variety.com.

"We do not feel this movie is anti-American in the slightest," the trio said in a statement.

"Quite the opposite. But don't take our word for it. We'd encourage everyone to go see this remarkable and see for themselves," the statement added.

"First Man" is directed by from a script by Josh Singer, based on Hansen's book "First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong". The stars as and focuses on the the years leading up to the mission in 1969.

"First Man" had its world premiere at the Venice Festival on Wednesday.

Gosling has also responded to the criticism, telling reporters when asked about the omission: "I think this was widely regarded in the end as a human achievement (and) that's how we chose to view it. I also think Neil was extremely humble, as were many of these astronauts, and time and time again he deferred the focus from himself to the 400,000 people who made the mission possible."

Armstrong died in 2012 at the age of 82.

