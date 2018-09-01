'Cats' lands December release date

and Working Title will release "Cats", the big-screen adaptation of musical, on December 20.

The studio was originally going to unveil another musical sensation, "Wicked", in that slot, but that film will be delayed and re-dated, reports variety.com.

The story of a tribe of who meet each year to decide which among them will ascend to the Heaviside Layer in order to be reincarnated, is being directed by winner

The cast boasts stars like Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, and

"Cats" faces some stiff competition as Fox's Hercule Poirot mystery "Death on the Nile" and "Star Wars: Episode IX" are both opening against the film.

--IANS

nv/sug/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)