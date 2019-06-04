Four asked to plant 270 saplings for cutting 27 trees

A district court directed four persons to plant 270 saplings in a month and look after them as they were found guilty of cutting 27 trees for

The police arrested Ramlal Teli, Jaswant Dhobi, and on the complaint of the

Justice at the held them guilty on Monday for destroying forest as well as causing harm to

Directing the accused to plant 270 saplings and look after them, Justice Sharma said, "These people had damaged the property of the and for criminal purposes".

"The accused would have to submit to the court photographs of planting 270 Indian Gooseberry (amla) plants. The team will also inspect these plants and present the report," the court said, adding the accused would have to give information about the sustenance of these plants at in interval of three months each.

The Forest Department had caught them cutting trees on March 20.

--IANS

arc/rs/pcj

