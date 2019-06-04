Sabarmati river clean-up campaign begins Wednesday

The Municipal Corporation (AMC) is launching for the first time in decades a massive river clean-up campaign involving around 20,000 people on the World Day on Wednesday.

told reporters here on Tuesday that the five-day Swachh would be kicked off by at

"We had invited people's voluntary participation in the effort on the first day of the campaign. But looking at the overwhelming response, it will be for five days till June 9," he said.

"Against the expectation of some 200 to 300 people, we have received an overwhelming response from some 10,000 to 20,000 people during the last 8-10 days," the added.

Nehra said the AMC had contacted religious, social and industry associations and invited them to participate. "We have made elaborate planning and made arrangements to deploy and "

The clean-up drive will be taken in the stretch between and on the first day.

The AMC has made arrangements to provide drinking water, butter milk and medical assistance at 10 points on the entire stretch in view of the hot weather.

Nehra said the campaign had started by first flushing out the water in the river to downstream area by opening the gates of Vasna barrage and also by deploying heavy duty pumps to clear dead water.

He said the AMC had diverted waste water lines and prevented dumping of waste in the on permanent basis. "Garbage collection drive is the final phase of Swachh Sabarmati Maha Abhiyan, which marks the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," Nehra said.

