World Environment Day: Beat air pollution, urge experts

In a bid to raise awareness about major environmental issues ranging from to climate change and to protection of Wildlife, Day is observed worldwide on June 5 every year.

This year, the day is being observed on the theme 'Beat air pollution'. Medical experts from the (IMA), (DMA) and on Tuesday called for action to reduce air

"Understanding the different types of pollutions and how hazardous it is to our health and will help us to take steps towards improving the air quality around us. Often we can't even see it, but air is around us everywhere. We can't stop breathing, but we certainly can take small initiatives at our end to improve the air quality," said Dr Anil Goyal, Convenor, World Day,

Nine out of ten people are exposed to alarming levels of air pollution, the experts noted, while insisting on individual efforts to combat the global crisis.

"With increasing urbanization and industrialization, air pollution has become the third-highest cause of death among all health risks. It is high time, that we as responsible citizens come together to resolve this issue and make planet earth a greener, healthier and happier place to live,a saidADr K Hariprasad, President, Division.

The experts urged people to use public transport and consider fuel efficient and alternative fuel vehicles for travelling.

