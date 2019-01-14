Juvenile held for killing father over domestic discord

Police on Monday arrested a for stabbing his father to death over a financial issue.

The police said the incident occurred on Sunday around 11.15 p.m in east Delhi's New when the wife of the deceased, identified as Hazari Mukhiya,42, informed the local police about the altercation and stabbing.

"During investigation, it was found that Mukhiya had an argument with his wife over a financial issue. When he abused her, the accused took a knife from kitchen and stabbed Mukhiya. He was taken to where he was declared brought dead," said of Police

"Mukhiya worked as a labourer in a Noida factory. The accused was later arrested from his hideout in New Ashok Nagar," Singh added.

