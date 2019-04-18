Four possible toehold spots for BJP in Kerala (IANS Special)

The secured 10 per cent or more votes on nine Lok Sabha seats in in 2014 but barring Thiruvananthapuram, it came nowhere near even the victory mark. However, in 2019, riding on the Sabarimala sentiment, the party sees a realistic chance for itself on at least four seats -- Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kasargod.

An analysis of the 2014 Lok Sabha results show that the party just stopped short of opening its account in the state when its candidate came second against of the in Thiruvananthapuram. Rajagopal had polled 32.09 per cent votes while Tharoor had got 34.09 per cent.

This time, the has fielded former Mizoram from Thiruvananthapuram, who is putting up a strong fight in the post-Sabararimala environment. LDF candidate is a popular Minister, making it a high-profile contest as all three candidates have strong presence.

The is sensing a chance in as well which was the hotbed of the Sabarimala agitation against the decision to allow entry of menstruating women into the temple ending the age-old tradition.

The BJP has fielded K. Surendran, who spearheaded the protests last year, from The party had got 15.95 per cent votes on the seat in 2014, one of the highest after Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod.

The has fielded sitting Anto Antony, who is also a popular face. He had secured 41.19 per cent votes in 2014.

But it will be an uphill task for the BJP as past results show that in the winning candidates have mostly got around 40 per cent votes barring in a few seats like Thiruvananthapuram where got considerably less.

The BJP is banking on the polarisation of Hindu votes to make an impact in which is dominated by (LDF) and the United (UDF).

The party's vote share across the state was around 10 per cent, which went up to around 14 per cent in the 2016 Assembly elections.

The BJP has tied up with Bharath Dharma (BDJS), a rightwing party, which is contesting from Waynad against Rahul Gandhi, Alathur, Idukki and Mavelikkara. (T), another BJP ally in the state, is contesting from Kottayam.

In 2014, the Congress had won 8 seats while its partners IUML had won 2 and KECM 1. The CPI-M got 5 seats, ILDF won 2 and CPI got 1. RSP got one.

Seats where BJP had 10 per cent or more vote share in 2014:

1. Pathanamthitta

BJP's M.T. Remesh got 15.95 per cent votes and came second

Winner was of the INC with 41.19 per cent votes

Candidates in 2019:

Congress has placed bets on again

BJP has fielded K Surendran who had spearheaded the campaign against the SC verdict on Sabarimala. Pattanmittha was the centre of Sabaramila agitation.

has fielded sitting MLA of CPI-M

2. Ernakulam

BJP's A.N. Radhakrishnan got 11.63 per cent votes and came second

Winner was Prof. of INC winning 41.58 per cent of votes

Candidates in 2019:

Congress has fielded sitting MLA Hibi Eden

CPI-M has fielded P. Rajeev, a former Rajya and one of the most popular faces

BJP has made as a candidate

3. Chalakudy

BJP's B. Gopalakrishnan got 10.41 per cent votes

Winner was Innocent of CPI-M with 40.50 per cent votes

P.C. Chacko of INC secured 38.93 per cent votes

Candidates in 2019:

The Congress has fielded Benny Behanan, a two-time

The CPI-M's candidate is again Innocent, a popular and comedian

BJP has fielded A.N. Radhakrishnan

4. Thiruvananthapuram

BJP's got 32.09 per cent votes in 2014 and came second

Winner was of INC who got 34.09 per cent of votes

Candidates in 2019

The most-watched contest in the state as all three candidates are strong as the BJP came closest to win its first Lok Sabha seat in Kerala from here in 2014.

Congress has renominated Shashi Tharoor

CPI has fielded

BJP's candidate is former Mizoram Rajasekharan

5. Attingal

BJP's Girja Kumar got 10.53 per cent of votes

Winner was A. Sampath of CPI-M with 45.67 per cent votes

of Congress got 37.60 per cent of votes

Candidates in 2019:

Congress has fielded Adoor Prakash, a popular MLA from Konni

CPI-M has fielded A. Sampath, the sitting

BJP has fielded Sobha Surendran, a national of BJP

6. Kasargod

BJP's got 17.72 per cent votes

Winer was P. Kapunakran of CPI-M with 39.48 per cent votes

Siddique of Congress got 38.72 per cent votes

Candidates in 2019:

Congress has fielded Rajmohan Unnithan

CPI-M has fielded K.P. Satheesh Chandran

BJP's candidate is Raveesh Thanti Kuntar

7. Palakkad

BJP's Sobhasurendran got 15 per cent of votes

Winner was M.B. Rajesh of CPI-M with 45.35 per cent votes

M.P. Veerendrakumar of Socialist Janata (Democratic) Party got 33.78 per cent votes

Candidates in 2019

Congress candidate is V.K. Sreekandan

CPI-M has fieleded M.B. Rajesh again

BJP has fielded C. Krishnakumar

8. Thrissur

BJP's K.P. Sreesan got 11.15 per cent votes

Winner was C. N Jayaderan of CPI with 42.27 percent votes

Candidates in 2019:

Congress candidate is T.N. Prathapan

BJP's candidate is Suresh Gopi

Rajaji Mathew Thomas is contesting for CPI

9. Kozhikode

BJP's C.K. Padamanabhan got 12.27 per cent votes

Winner was M.K. Raghavan of Congress with 42.15 votes

Candidates in 2019:

Congress -- M.K. Raghavan, the popular sitting MP

BJP -- K.P. Prakash Babu, who was jailed recently for allegedly attacking women during Sabarimala protests

CPI-M -- A. Pradeep Kumar, a three-time MLA

--IANS

