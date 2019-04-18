Congress supports competitive banking sector: Rahul

on Thursday said his party affirms its belief in the competitive sector and promised that it will merge all the public sector banks and create six-eight big banks, if his party is voted to power.

He further added that "Congress will review the system of running government banks, and to make it competitive, healthy, efficient and profitable, an 'independent commercial organisation' will be created".

He also promised to encourage new banks to provide long-term credit facilities to development and infrastructure projects.

In his other post, he promised to improve education, health and housing facilities to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel and their families.

As CAPF is the first line to protect our borders, Gandhi assured that his party will make them equal to the rank of armed forces.

He also promised to open schools for children of CAPF personnel.

