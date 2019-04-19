France pays tribute to Notre Dame firefighters

on Thursday paid a day of tribute to hundreds of firefighters who had put their lives at risk to douse a blaze which devastated Paris' Cathedral, one of the country's landmark symbols.

Thousands of people and many elected officials were gathered in front of city hall to say "thank you" to "those who helped save Cathedral" and applause their professionalism, bravery and determination to save the 12th-century cathedral's structure, reported.

"Thank you to firefighters, who saved, at the risk of perishing, a part of us. We have seen your boundless courage, your unwavering determination," said.

Over 400 firefighters took part in the 15-hour battle to contain the fire that engulfed the centuries-old roof and sent the burnt towering spire through the ceiling.

Despite having some trouble to put out the flames due to the building's height, the firefighters succeeded after long hours to stop the fire's spread to the two bell towers, prevent their collapse and save the artwork at the back of the cathedral.

"We will all remember April 15, 2019. The place where we were. The people we were with. But above all, the heroism of our firefighters who saved, that night our Dame and with it 8 centuries of our history," said.

At the Elysee Palace, received 250 firefighters to express France's "pride" of their "exemplary" response to contain the blaze.

"Nobody will forget the first minutes. France, stunned, sees the spire of collapse. And immediately, they take all the risks to save what can be," he said.

"In memory of this night, they will receive the Gold Medal for an act of courage and dedication," he added in a message.

