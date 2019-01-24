Davos: France keeping 2019 economic forecast and Internet tax plans - Le Maire

(Reuters) - will stick to its forecast for 2019 economic growth of 1.7 percent and broader plans to tax the world's biggest Internet and companies, minister told Television on Thursday.

"We will not revise our growth forecast for 2019. We think we will have growth of around 1.7 percent," Le Maire told TV in an interview at the in

is the of the group of the world's biggest economies, and Le Maire has said that the should consider setting a joint minimum corporate tax and tackle the power of giant multinational corporations.

"We will put on the table the idea of a fair taxation of Internet giants," Le Maire said.

(Reporting by and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)