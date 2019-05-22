No five star accommodation for MPs of 17th Lok Sabha

Unlike the past, the new members of the 17th will not get accommodation in five star hotels but will be put up in the premises of and bhavans of various states.

"Around 300 rooms have been arranged along with other extensive facilities to render all possible assistance to the Members of Parliament (MPs) so that they do not face any inconvenience when they arrive in the national capital," Secretary General told reporters here on Wednesday.

"The newly-elected members will be accommodated in the and its newly-built Annexe and various state bhavans. Thus, the Secretariat has done away with the system of transit accommodation in hotels," Shrivastava said.

