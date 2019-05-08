Free Church complaint against ex-employees settled

The management of the Free Church, situated at Parliament Street here, filed a police complaint about illegal occupancy by some ex-employees but the matter has been settled, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the matter was later resolved after a meeting was conducted between both the parties in the presence of the of Police.

"The dispute was between the church management and some of their ex employees (8-10 families) who have their residential quarters inside the premises. The church management wants to close the gate which opens towards Jantar Mantar, citing security concerns, but those people residing there were objecting to it," said DCP, New Delhi, Madhur Verma.

--IANS

rag/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)