BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Sarma's convoy attacked in Bengal

The convoy of two prominent leaders - and party's West Bengal - was attacked by alleged Congress-backed goons in East district on Tuesday but both were unhurt.

The incident happened when Ghosh was going to Khejuri with the convoy after doing a roadshow in Nandigram.

According to leaders, the convoy was attacked soon after it crossed the and reached Tentultala in Khejuri.

Some bikes in the convoy were damaged and some workers beaten up by the assailants.

"Two cars have been completed broken down. TMC goons surrounded the convoy from all sides," a source said.

Neither Ghosh, nor Sarma were injured in the attack and a large police contingent rushed to the area and controlled the situation.

Eyewitnesses said the trouble first sparked off during the roadshow at Kunjapur in Kanthi, when some BJP activists were beaten up. But local leaders alleged that BJP supporters had attacked the vehicle of its

Condemning the attack on her party leaders, Union Mnister alleged they were not given any police protection.

" is our state is a of But still, they did not get any police help.

"TMC criminals, syndicates, attacked our leaders. This is against the law, and an example of the dictatorship in the state," said Sitharaman, who is in the state for campaigning.

On the other hand, veteran leader and former Union accused the BJP of trying to foment trouble through provocation.

"They are provoking us. I don't know whether they had any party programme. Now they have fled," Adhikari, who is contesting the Kanthi Lok Sabha seat, said.

The attack on the two BJP leaders came a day after two BJP candidates were attacked during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state.

(BJP) candidate from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, suffered on his face after being allegedly attacked by Trinamool supporters, while the car of the party's nominee from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee, was vandalised by Trinamool workers.

