Gadkari examined, fully healthy, says his tweet

for Roads and Highways was on Wednesday examined by a team of doctors in a luxury hotel on the outskirts of the state capital where he was staying with his wife and he was found to be perfectly health, an said.

Earlier in the day, he complained of uneasiness at an election rally.

A Tweeter post from his handle said that underwent a health check-up in Shimla and he was declared "perfectly fine" by the doctors.

The tweet also advised people not to pay heed to any "misleading news" about the Minister's health condition.

Two teams of doctors of the and Hospital here, including the Medical Superintendent, were rushed to to examine Gadkari, a told IANS.

was back in the state capital after addressing a public rally at Sangla in Kinnaur.

is an Oberoi Group's luxury resort on the outskirts of Shimla.

--IANS

vg/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)