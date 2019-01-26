Government committed to NRC in Assam: Governor

The central and state governments are working in unison to find a lasting solution to the illegal infiltration problem in Assam, Mukhi said on Saturday in his address.

"The government is committed to the National Register of Citizens (NRC)," he said unfurling the national flag at the playground at Khanapara area here.

"A draft NRC has already been published under the direction and monitoring of the and the has worked with sincerity to fulfil the objective," he added.

The celebrations in and other northeastern states took place despite a boycott call given by eight militant outfits in the region, including the anti-talk faction of (Ulfa) and six outfits of under the Corcom banner.

He also mentioned the Clause VI of the Accord and called it the soul of the pact, adding that the state was committed to securing the political rights of the indigenous people.

"We are cautious, and will ensure the extension of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities without affecting the other tribal communities already enjoying the status," said the

Mukhi highlighting achievements of the said it has already given skill training to 33,229 youths under the Deen Dayal Upadhaya Gramya Kaushal Yojana (DDUGKY).

"The government has also been working towards women's empowerment and has extended financial assistance to 1.13 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the Kanaklata Women Empowerment Scheme," he added.

"The government has earmarked Rs 980 crore for upgradation of in 2018-19 and Rs 667 crore for development of higher education, vocational training institutes and universities," he said, adding the state aims to be declared open defecation free by October 2.

