GAIL highest bidder for IL&FS' wind assets portfolio

In a major step in the resolution process of the (IL&FS) group being undertaken by the new board, company (India) is likely to buy 7 operating plants of the group for a consideration of Rs 4,800 crore.

has emerged as the highest bidder for the plants being operated under the special purpose vehicle (SPV) model with majority ownership of IL&FS Wind Ltd. The total generation capacity of these plants is 874 MW at 12 sites spread across seven states.

The sale process of the wind assets of the group has reached an advanced stage. The process was launched through a public invitation for expressions of interest (EoI) on November 29, 2018.

GAIL's offer of Rs 4,800 crore for 100 per cent enterprise value contemplates no hair-cut to the debt of the SPVs, aggregating to approximately Rs 3,700 crore.

The proposal has been unanimously approved by the of the IL&FS Wind The engagement with ORIX Japan, the other shareholder in the SPVs, with regard to the proposal is currently in progress. The closure is expected in three weeks.

The sale proceeds will be held in a trust for distribution to the relevant stakeholders, in accordance with the resolution framework filed with the (NCLAT) by the government.

The conclusion of the sale process will also be subject to the approval of Justice (retd.) D.K. Jain and the NCLAT in accordance with the resolution framework.

The new board, as part of the overall resolution process for the IL&FS group, has initiated the sale of a number of group assets, addressing a significant portion of the group's debt.

The sale processes for assets, including education, funds, roads and thermal power plant, are currently underway, and binding financial bids are expected for these companies/businesses in stages by May 2019.

