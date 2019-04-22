NSE to bar 34 stocks from participating in F&O segment

The Exchange of India (NSE) on Monday said that it will exclude 34 stocks from the Futures and Options (F&O) segment for not meeting the enhanced eligibility criteria.

The action is based on last year's SEBI circular on review of framework for stocks in derivatives segment, which states that "after a period of one year from the date of the circular, only those stocks which meet the enhanced eligibility criteria shall remain in derivatives segment".

Stocks of known names such as Allahabad Bank, Syndicate Bank, Jet Airways, and Industrial Solutions, Suzlon Energy, and among others will be excluded from the F&O segment.

The NSE, in a circular, said that contracts for new expiry months in these securities would not be available for trading after expiry of existing contract months.

"However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months April 2019, May 2019 and June 2019 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months," the circular said.

"Accordingly, no contracts shall be available for trading in the above mentioned security with effect from June 28, 2019."

