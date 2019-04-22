US ends Iran oil waiver, India says studying implications

said on Monday it is studying the implications of the US decision to no longer exempt it from penalties for importing from

The US said it has decided that five major countries, including India, will no longer be exempt from penalties if they continue to import Iranian

"We have seen the announcement by the We are studying the implications of the decision and will make a statement at an appropriate time," sources said here.

The US announced that sanction waivers for China, India, Japan, and would not be renewed when they expire on May 2. The decision is intended to deny its principal source of revenue.

In November, the US reimposed sanctions on exports of Iranian after withdrew from a 2015 and six world powers.

Washington, however, granted waiver to Iran's eight from the sanctions that allowed them limited purchases for six months. These countries were India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and

The sanctions have led to a sharp downturn in Iran's economy, pushing the value of its currency to record lows, quadrupling its annual inflation rate and driving away foreign investors, which have triggered protests across the country.

--IANS

ps/nir/akk/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)