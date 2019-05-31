JUST IN
Galaxy Note 10 to skip physical buttons: Report

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Samsung is likely to skip the standard 3.5-mm headphone jack and even physical keys for functions like volume and power on its upcoming Galaxy Note 10.

"The Note 10 will have no 3.5mm connector, and exterior buttons (power, volume, Bixby) will be replaced by capacitive or pressure-sensitive areas, likely highlighted by some kind of raised 'bump' and/or texture along the edge (i.e. a faux button)," the Android Authority reported late on Thursday.

Removing the headphone jack would almost certainly result in criticism from some of those fans who have long held that Samsung's steadfast adherence to the 3.5-mm jack is one of their big reasons for sticking with the smartphone player.

"But in 2019, Samsung virtually stands alone in the high-end phone space in this regard. Google, OnePlus, Huawei and Apple have all abandoned the headphone jack on their premium devices. Even many budget phone-makers have started to purge it," the report added.

Fri, May 31 2019. 17:12 IST

