Galaxy Note 10 to skip physical buttons: Report

is likely to skip the standard 3.5-mm headphone jack and even physical keys for functions like volume and power on its upcoming Galaxy Note 10.

"The Note 10 will have no 3.5mm connector, and exterior buttons (power, volume, Bixby) will be replaced by capacitive or pressure-sensitive areas, likely highlighted by some kind of raised 'bump' and/or texture along the edge (i.e. a faux button)," the Authority reported late on Thursday.

Removing the headphone jack would almost certainly result in criticism from some of those fans who have long held that Samsung's steadfast adherence to the 3.5-mm jack is one of their big reasons for sticking with the player.

"But in 2019, virtually stands alone in the high-end phone space in this regard. Google, OnePlus, and have all abandoned the headphone jack on their premium devices. Even many budget phone-makers have started to purge it," the report added.

--IANS

ksc/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)