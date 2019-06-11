Goa CM censures man for dumping waste in river

-
ALSO READ
Pramod Sawant wishes people on Goa Statehood Day
Goa: Solve problems surrounding Zuari bridge in 3 days, else face agitations, says Congress to CM Pramod Sawant
Goa monsoon session begins on July 15
Go to Pak if you want to 'celebrate' that nation, says Goa CM
Will consider BJP's request to shut off-shore casinos: Sawant
-
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday stopped his convoy at a North Goa bridge and censured a scooterist for throwing 'nirmalya' (flowers offered to God) into a river, and urged him to act as a responsible citizen and not pollute rivers.
In his tweet Sawant, also uploaded a photograph of him, advising the two-wheeler rider against throwing garbage into the Cumbharjua river.
"At least don't do it again," Sawant is heard telling the man in the brief video.
"Earlier today, while travelling over Gaundalim bridge, came across a citizen who was disposing nirmalya in the river. I requested him to desist from doing so. As responsible citizens, we need to begin disposing waste properly and also educate and guide our fellow citizens to do so," Sawant said.
--IANS
maya/pg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU