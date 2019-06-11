Goa CM censures man for dumping waste in river

on Tuesday stopped his convoy at a North bridge and censured a scooterist for throwing 'nirmalya' (flowers offered to God) into a river, and urged him to act as a responsible citizen and not pollute rivers.

In his tweet Sawant, also uploaded a photograph of him, advising the two-wheeler rider against throwing garbage into the

"At least don't do it again," is heard telling the man in the brief video.

"Earlier today, while travelling over Gaundalim bridge, came across a citizen who was disposing nirmalya in the river. I requested him to desist from doing so. As responsible citizens, we need to begin disposing waste properly and also educate and guide our fellow citizens to do so," said.

