Goa Police not securing safety of vulnerable children at Goa fair: State panel

The on Wednesday said the were not cooperating with the Commission's efforts to secure the safety of around 50 vulnerable and impoverished children who were begging, selling trinkets at one of state's most popular fairs and were vulnerable to abuse and kidnapping.

In a statement, Commission said that if the police failed to save the children, who may be kidnapped and forced into illegal activities, it would "malign the image of fair", which is held at Mapusa town in North Goa every year.

"In spite of all our efforts, we are not getting enough cooperation from police personnel," Mandrekar said.

In a letter to the temple committee of the and the of Police Muktesh Chander, Mandrekar said there were at least 50 unaccompanied children at the fair, who were vulnerable.

The three-day fair held at the grounds of the is one of the most popular fairs in the state and attracts thousands of visitors.

--IANS

maya/prs

