Women in the lead at R-Day parade

A display of women power in the armed forces will be a highlight of this year's with a slew of women officers in leading roles.

In the many firsts, an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles led by would be participating in the

The contingent would be led by Lt. Ambika Sudhakar, while Lt. would be in command of the contingent, General Rajpal Punia, who is second-in-command of the parade, said.

would be performing daredevil stunts and a standing salute on a moving motorcycle.

Maj Gen Punia said that in another first, four veterans of the (INA) who fought against the British under Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose would be participating in the All are above 90 years of age.

Very few of the INA veterans are alive today.

Three Param Vir Chakra and five awardees are also participating.

will take the salute of the parade. South African is the chief guest at the event.

The parade will be in the command of Asit Mistry, Commanding (GoC) Delhi Area, and would march past in 90 minutes.

The Indian Army will be represented by a mounted column of 61 Cavalry, eight mechanised columns, six marching contingents and a flypast by Rudra and Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters of Army Aviation.

One contingent each of the and Navy besides contingents of paramilitary forces, Delhi Police, and along with a total of 16 bands would be taking part in the parade.

The newly-acquired ultra light howitzer and self propelled tracked artillery gun would also be on display apart from a Surface Mine Clearing System (SMCS), Medium Range Surface-to-Air missile (MRSAM) and Recovery and Repair Vehicle (the last two developed by the DRDO).

A flypast by and Rudra armed helicopters and a number of fighter jets will be another highlight of the parade.

A total of 22 tableaux of various states and departments will be on display.

Before the commencement of the parade, will lay a wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate.

