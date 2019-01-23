Women in the lead at R-Day parade

-
ALSO READ
Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade on Wednesday, traffic restrictions to be in place
IAF's An-32 to fly with biofuel at Republic Day flypast
North Korea to stage military parade, mass game
Trump's military parade postponed
58 tribal guests, 22 tableaux to mark 90 minute Republic Day parade
-
A display of women power in the armed forces will be a major highlight of this year's Republic Day parade with a slew of women officers in leading roles.
In the many firsts, an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles led by Major Khushboo Kanwar would be participating in the parade.
The Indian Navy contingent would be led by Lt. Ambika Sudhakar, while Lt. Bhavna Kasturi would be in command of the Army Services Corps contingent, Major General Rajpal Punia, who is second-in-command of the parade, said.
Captain Shikha Surbhi would be performing daredevil stunts and a standing salute on a moving motorcycle.
Maj Gen Punia said that in another first, four veterans of the Indian National Army (INA) who fought against the British under Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose would be participating in the parade. All are above 90 years of age.
Very few of the INA veterans are alive today.
Three Param Vir Chakra and five Ashok Chakra awardees are also participating.
President Ram Nath Kovind will take the salute of the parade. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is the chief guest at the event.
The parade will be in the command of Lt. General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding (GoC) Delhi Area, and would march past in 90 minutes.
The Indian Army will be represented by a mounted column of 61 Cavalry, eight mechanised columns, six marching contingents and a flypast by Rudra and Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters of Army Aviation.
One contingent each of the Air Force and Navy besides contingents of paramilitary forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps and NSS along with a total of 16 bands would be taking part in the parade.
The newly-acquired M-777 A2 ultra light howitzer and K-9 Vajra self propelled tracked artillery gun would also be on display apart from a Surface Mine Clearing System (SMCS), Medium Range Surface-to-Air missile (MRSAM) and Arjun Armoured Recovery and Repair Vehicle (the last two developed by the DRDO).
A flypast by MI-17 and Rudra armed helicopters and a number of IAF fighter jets will be another highlight of the parade.
A total of 22 tableaux of various states and departments will be on display.
Before the commencement of the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate.
--IANS
mak/oeb/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU