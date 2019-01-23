K-9 Vajra, M777 howitzers to be showstoppers at R-Day parade

Indias military might will be on full display at the parade, with some newly-acquired and old war horses strutting down Rajpath in the company of military bands and with attack choppers and fighter jets roaring above in the sky.

In November last year, the inducted its first howitzers three decades after Bofors guns.

The 155mm, 39 calibre ultra-light howitzers have been procured from the US under government to government Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and will be assembled in by in partnership with

The versatile M777 gun system, with a range of 30 km, is a towed gun that can be lifted by helicopters and service aircraft, thereby providing the much needed flexibility in deployment in various terrains.

The is currently in service in the US, Canadian, Australian and several other armies, besides proving its mettle in and

Another attraction would be the 155mm 52 calibre tracked, self-propelled K9 Vajra, with a maximum range of 28-38 km.

The machine is capable of firing three rounds in 30 seconds in the "burst" mode, 15 rounds in three minutes in the "intense" mode and 60 rounds in 60 minutes in the "sustained" mode.

It requires five personnel to operate the gun as against eight personnel needed to operate a Bofors gun.

The 155mm gun is also capable of direct firing with a range of one kilometre and would facilitate mechanised operation in desert terrain.

Vajra have been imported from of in "semi knocked down" state and have been assembled by in

Another new entry this year is that of Surface Mine Clearing System (SMCS). The system is mounted on Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-II and can be detached at convenience.

Indigenously designed by the Bharrat Earth Movers Ltd, the SMCS can clear in a single pass up to 98 per cent anti-personnel and 100 per cent anti-tank mines.

The BMP-II, which can also float on water, will also be displayed separately. Fitted with a 30mm rapid fire cannon and a 7.62mm machine gun, and it is capable of destroying tanks and combat helicopters.

Its main weapon is the anti-tank guided missile, Konkurs, that can destroy enemy tank up to four kilometres away.

Also on display would be the Main Battle Tank (MBT) The Russian origin tank can fire four types of ammunition and can also launch a missile from the gun. The 46-tonne can hunt and kill at night effectively with the help of and can move in all types of terrain.

The made-in- System will also be on display. The system is capable of firing short-range surface to air missile against enemy aerial platforms. It is also capable of carrying out surveillance of airspace.

In the sky, a flypast by and Rudra armed helicopters besides a number of fighter jets such as Migs and doing breathtaking manoeuvres will enthral the viewers.

The contingents of the Army, Navy, and paramilitary forces marching on martial tunes in perfect rhythm will add glamour to the parade.

