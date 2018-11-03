Goa top destination for Indian Diwali vacationers: OYO

is the top destination in for tourists keen on holidaying during the vacation, a statement issued by OYO, one of the largest chains of hotels and room rentals in South Asia, said on Saturday.

An analysis of pre-bookings for the upcoming period carried out by OYO, has revealed a jump of 179 per cent in bookings of rooms in on a year-on-year basis.

"An analysis by reveals that pre-bookings during the period in have increased by 179 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis," the statement said.

"The data further revealed that Goa is the top destination among travelers receiving the highest bookings this Diwali followed by Jaipur, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Nainital, and Udaipur," a statement issued by Rooms said.

"Calangute and Baga are the top locations where travelers are planning to spend their Diwali holiday while North Goa is the preferred hub over South Goa," the statement said.

Goa is the top beach destination in the country and attracts more than seven million tourists every year, out of which half a million are foreigners.

--IANS

maya/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)