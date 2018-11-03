China says will surely help Pakistan in financial crisis

on Saturday assured of its full support to "tide over" the financial crisis, clearly signalling Beijing's readiness to give fresh loans to its all-weather ally which is in deep economic distress.

During the on-going visit by Pakistan's Imran Khan, also told to "push forward" the China- Economic Corridor (CPEC), the heart of the Chinese Belt and Road project the feasibility of which has begun to doubt over debt concerns.

is opposed to the $60 billion CPEC whose planned route is through the disputed held by Pakistan.

"The will provide necessary support and assistance to Pakistan in tiding over the current economic difficulties," China's Vice Foreign said.

The gave no specific information about China's financial assistance, saying the details were being discussed.

He was talking to reporters after Khan and his Chinese counterpart held talks at the and supervised the signing of 16 bilateral deals.

Khan, who met Chinese on Friday, is understood to have sought financial help for Pakistan which is in dire straits due to the ballooning foreign debt.

Pakistan which has already secured $6 billion loan from thinks the amount is not enough to stave off the financial mess and has also sought bailout package from the (IMF).

The IMF wants Pakistan to disclose all the financial details of the Chinese-funded CPEC for a bailout package.

The Chinese are wary of going to the IMF, dominated by its rival the US which opposes the Belt and Road project.

Experts say that the Chinese have pushed Pakistan into heavy debt through the CPEC, a charge denied by

Some ministers in Khan's new government have expressed concerns over the Chinese investments in Pakistan, with one slashing the budget of a rail project by $2 billion.

However, Khan has pledged to work to implement the CPEC and has assured Pakistan's full support for it.

"The vision of for jointly building the Belt and Road initiative is being turned into a reality. Against such a backdrop, the CPEC also has also new opportunities and need to be further pushed forward," Kong added.

"The two sides will firmly move forward the CPEC while ensuring the smooth operation of completing projects and advancing the ongoing projects."

"The two sides will gradually bring the dimension of industrial cooperation to the CPEC and extend it to other parts of Pakistan," the Chinese said.

He said the project will also focus on the social sector.

"The two sides have agreed to establish a foreign-ministerial dialogue mechanism to make overall planning and coordinate in various fields," he added.

