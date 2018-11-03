Guwahati gears up for Diwali celebration, preparation continues

People in the beautiful city of are making a beeline to the markets to shop some of the best decorative items, especially the beautifully decorated Diyas ahead of

makers of the city are busy carving out earthen lamps of different shapes and sizes which makes it all the more attractive and beautiful.

The craftsmen are putting their efforts day and night and their passion for making these earthen lamps is reflected on their creativity.

Keeping aside the fairy lights and other decorative items, people are seen indulging themselves in celebrating in the most traditional manner.

However, demand for earthen lamps has skyrocketed and the pottery makers are making good business ahead of the festival.

Indirasan Pandit, a Pottery maker, said, "We are preparing ahead of Few Diyas are made by us and few are coming from other places. I am into making since childhood, we have different samples of earthen lamps and we prepare accordingly. This time, we have prepared 100-150 pieces of earthen lamps. This time the market is good"

Another vendor opposed the usage of Chinese products and said, "For one Diya, we are charging 1 rupee and for 100 pieces of Diya we are charging Rs 80-90. We are not selling any Chinese items and demand for earthen lamps are high. Moreover, people should not use other Chinese items but should use earthen lamps."

Diwali is perhaps the most important festival celebrated by Hindus all around the world. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 7 in most parts of

The festival and its celebrations usually last for five days, among which the third day is the main day. During all the five days of Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Badi Diwali, Govardhan Pooja, and Bhai Dooj, houses, temples, and public places are all lit up with lights and earthen lamps.

The themes of 'victory of good over evil' and 'victory of light over dark' are associated with the festival.

Moreover, markets in are flooded with varieties of decorative items including colorful lanterns, lights, chandeliers, flower pots to name a few and thanks to the decorative earthen lamps chalked out by the hardworking craftsmen, which make Diwali all the more special.

However, expressing concern over the growing threats of pollution, people are joining hands and cooperating to avoid burning of crackers this Diwali.

It is worth noting that ruling out a blanket ban on firecrackers in Region; the had permitted the sale of "green crackers".

However, it has restricted the bursting of crackers across to two hours-from 8 pm to 10pm-on Diwali and other festivities, including weddings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)