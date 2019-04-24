GoAir to begin 28 additional flights from Friday

-
Budget passenger carrier GoAir on Wednesday said it will operate 28 additional flights from Friday.
"This summer, effective 26th April 2019, passengers can 'Go-for-more' with enhanced connectivity amongst 12 destinations, namely, Mumbai (8 flights), Delhi (7), Nagpur (3), Ahmedabad (2), Goa (1), Chandigarh (1), Ranchi (1), Jaipur (1), Lucknow (1), Patna (1), Pune (1) and Kochi (1)," the airline said in a statement.
"These 28 additional flights cover the length and breadth of the country and thus it will immediately alleviate the shortage of flights and inconvenience caused to passengers due to the Jet Airway's flight cancellations."
