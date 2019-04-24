UNICEF, NITI Aayog tie up for children empowerment

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

NITI Aayogs Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and UNICEF India on Tuesday signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to provide an open platform to promote participation, skilling and empowerment among young children across different communities.

As per a release, the plan will be implemented through Atal Tinkering Lab initiative to orient the burgeoning innovation ecosystem towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals with a focus on child rights.

The LoI was signed by Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF representative in India, and Ramanathan Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission.

"Through this collaboration, AIM and UNICEF seek to promote participation, skilling and empowerment of adolescent girls and boys in and out-of-school, via Atal Innovation Mission's programs. This strategic partnership will also help effectively build capacities of adolescents, young entrepreneurs, mentors and teachers," the release said.

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 22:32 IST

