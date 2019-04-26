Goods train derails near Gwalior, services disrupted

-
ALSO READ
Jhansi: Fire breaks out in passenger train coach
New Rajdhani train on Delhi-Mumbai route via Madhya Pradesh soon: Goyal
DRI seizes Chinese cigarettes worth Rs 1.19 cr from train in
Youth accused of raping, murdering toddler in Gurugram held in Uttar Pradesh
Four bogies of Jan Sadharan Express derail near Patna
-
Rail traffic between Gwalior and Jhansi stations was stalled for about eight hours on Friday, after four wagons of a goods train derailed near Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Ten trains were cancelled and the routes of several others had to be changed.
According to information from the Jhansi Division, "Four wagons of a goods trains coming from Agra derailed near Birla railway station around 2.25 a.m. disrupting traffic.
Jhansi Division Public Relations Officer (PRO) Manoj Kumar said that traffic going towards Delhi resumed around 8.05 a.m., while that coming from Delhi started around 10.40 a.m.
--IANS
hindi/rtp/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU