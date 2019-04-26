Two injured in Tata Steel UK plant blast

-
At least two employees sustained minor injuries in an explosion followed by a fire at the Tata Steel Europe's Port Talbot plant in the UK, an official said here on Friday.
The incident happened when spillage of hot metal resulted in the explosion and a blaze in the plant in Wales.
In an earlier tweet, the company said there was a spillage of liquid iron while it was being transferred to the steel plant leading to the incident.
All emergency services were immediately deployed into action and the conflagration was extinguished.
"Two of our employees sustained minor injuries and all employees have been accounted for. All necessary assistance and medical care is being provided to ensure quick recovery," said a Tata Steel statement.
Meanwhile, a full investigation by concerned authorities is underway to assess the damage to the plant and its potential impact.
