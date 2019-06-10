Google top spender on lobbying in US: Report

Tech giant spent $21.7 million on efforts last year to influence lawmakers as the government and regulators sought great scrutiny from tech related to users' and unfair market practices.

According to a CNBC report on Sunday, has been the top spender on for two consecutive years.

" and also reached record levels of expenditures in 2018," said the report, quoting the

spent $14.4 million on lobbying while spent $12.6 million. spent $9.6 million and $6.68 million in 2018.

In a stern warning to tech giants earlier this month, the US House's anti-trust committee opened probes into Facebook, Google, Apple, and other firms to determine if they prevent competition and hurt consumers.

"The has delivered enormous benefits to Americans, including a surge of economic opportunity, massive investment, and new pathways for education online," was quoted as saying.

"But there is growing evidence that a handful of gatekeepers have come to capture control over key arteries of online commerce, content, and communications," he added.

According to The New York Times, the (DoJ) will handle and while the (FTC) will take on and Amazon.

"Silicon Valley has faced fierce criticism in recent years over disinformation, breaches and the misuse of data. regularly criticises the power of the companies, as do several Democrats running for president," said the report.

Facebook is already under investigation by the US FTC over its handling of user data. The is expecting a fine of up to $5 billion.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the FTC previously closed an investigation of Google without taking action but now the DOJ will take another look into Google's practices in Search and other areas.

--IANS

na/ksk

