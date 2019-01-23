Government CIOs to focus on AI, cybersecurity in 2019: Gartner

(CIOs) are likely to focus on (AI), data analytics and cybersecurity in 2019, market research firm said on Wednesday.

Eighteen per cent CIOs across all levels of government have prioritised digital initiatives again this year, acknowledging that AI and data analytics would be the top "game-changing" technologies for the government in 2019, according to Gartner's "2019 Agenda Survey".

AI has taken the lead as the top for government CIOs for 2019 with a 27 per cent investment interest rate, followed by data analytics with 22 per cent and with 19 per cent.

"The ability to leverage data strategically in will significantly improve government's ability to seamlessly deliver services, despite increased strain on finite resources," said Rick Howard, Vice President,

The survey included the views of 3,102 respondents across 89 countries and major industries, including 528 government CIOs.

Despite focusing on digital growth, only 17 per cent government CIOs plan to increase their investment in digital initiatives, compared to the 34 per cent CIOs from other industries.

Among government respondents, 10 per cent have already deployed AI solutions, 39 per cent intend to deploy in the next one to two years and an additional 36 per cent intend to deploy them within the next two to three years.

According to the survey, while government CIOs demonstrated a clear vision in the potential for digital government, 45 per cent reported that they lacked the IT and resources required to execute, claimed.

