Reliance among top 250 world retailers in 2017: Deloitte

The global industry saw a record growth in revenue in 2017 with the top 250 increasing their revenue by over 83 per cent, according to a latest report by a professional services multinational that said was the only Indian company in the list.

The Deloitte's "Global Powers of 2019" said that with the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) being the main growth drive for the top 250 global retailers, the revenue increased by over 83.2 per cent generating aggregate revenue of $4.53 trillion in fiscal 2017.

"Despite the deceleration in the global economy, the consumer and investor sentiment continues to remain positive.

"Our global reports highlight that of the top 10 on the top 250 list, eight were FMCG and that sector has been a strong reason for the story," Partner said.

According to the report, had the highest number of top 250

Companies such as and doing exceptionally well by climbing 2 and 95 spots, respectively, on the back of exceptional retail growth.

Retail as the only Indian company in the top 250 list came in at the 94th position and was also placed sixth among the 50 fastest growing retail companies.

In fiscal 2017, the company doubled its annual revenue to $10,649 million over the previous year.

retained its position as the world's largest retailer with an improvement in growth by three per cent in 2017. Its growth drivers were the acquisition of firms such as Jet.com, ModCloth, Shoes.com, Moosejaw, and Bonobos, besides greater investments in store remodelling and investment in store wages.

has recently acquired Indian

The survey reported sluggish growth in Europe, and Japan, but said continued to grow as a result of increased merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, new store openings, and robust activity.

"The global economy is currently at a turning point. Until early 2018, the global economy displayed strong growth.

"With inflation accelerating in markets, governments making shifts in monetary and fiscal policies, and most of the emerging markets experiencing significant currency depreciation the global economy will slow down in the near future," Global said in the report.

"For retailers, this change will mean slower consumer spending growth, higher consumer prices, and disrupted global supply chains," he added.

--IANS

bc/in/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)