Government extends final sales return filing date

The Finance has extended last date for filing final sales return for March till April 13.

"The extension of due date for filing sales return came after businesses complained of some issues in the GSTR-1 form while filling the form. Similarly, the due date for furnishing tax deducted at source (TDS) return GSTR-7 for March has also been extended till April 12.

"The details of outward supply of goods or services or both in Form GSTR-1 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017, for the month of March 2019 shall be furnished electronically through the common portal, on or before April 13, 2019," the and Customs (CBIC) said in a notification.

The last date for filing GSTR-1 and GSTR-7 for the month was April 11 and April 10, respectively.

Abhishek Jain, Tax partner, EY said: "Extension of couple of days should bring relief to businesses. It is a welcome step".

