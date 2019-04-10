Government extends final sales return filing date

-
ALSO READ
CBDT asks non-filers to file ITRs within 21 days
CBDT using data analytics to identify people not filing tax returns
Govt extends deadline for filing TDS returns for Oct-Dec to Jan 2019
ITR filing up 50% so far this year: CBDT chairman
I-T dept working on pre-filled income tax return forms: CBDT chief
-
The Finance Ministry has extended last date for filing final sales return for March till April 13.
"The extension of due date for filing sales return came after businesses complained of some issues in the GSTR-1 form while filling the form. Similarly, the due date for furnishing tax deducted at source (TDS) return GSTR-7 for March has also been extended till April 12.
"The details of outward supply of goods or services or both in Form GSTR-1 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017, for the month of March 2019 shall be furnished electronically through the common portal, on or before April 13, 2019," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a notification.
The last date for filing GSTR-1 and GSTR-7 for the month was April 11 and April 10, respectively.
Abhishek Jain, Tax partner, EY said: "Extension of couple of days should bring relief to businesses. It is a welcome step".
--IANS
ana/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU