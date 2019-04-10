Modi promises to resolve Goa iron ore mining crisis

The (BJP) would leave no stone unturned to revive operations in Goa, said on Wednesday, in a bid to placate the state's distressed mining-dependent population, also a key BJP

"I will leave no stone unturned vis-a-vis resolving this issue. We will definitely work whole heartedly to remove the obstacles in the way of resumption," Modi said at an election campaign rally at an indoor stadium near Panaji.

Stating that livelihood of a lot of people, dependent on the sector, are at stake, Modi said, "Whether we have to find a legal route or present their case to the Supreme Court, we will work with the and according to the wishes of people of "

Modi's statement has come at a time when the People's Front, an organisation of workers, truck and barge operators dependent on the iron ore mining industry, launched a protest in the national capital on Tuesday.

The mining issue has been hanging fire in Goa, since the apex court banned extraction and of iron ore from 88 mines in March 2018. It also asked the to re-issue mining leases.

The is the second time is less than a decade that mining has come to a standstill in the state.

