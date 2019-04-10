Jet gets IOC fuel; aircraft seized in Amsterdam (Roundup)

Even as the country's largest company (OMC) (IOC) resumed fuel supply to Jet Airways, the woes of are far from over as one of its aircraft was seized in over non-payment of dues.

A Europe-based cargo firm seized Jet's ER at over outstanding dues on account of handling charges. The aircraft was supposed to operate the Amsterdam- flight.

In a statement, the said that flight "9W 231 AMS BOM of 10th April 2019 has been delayed due to operational reasons."

However, the got some relief on the fuel front as the IOC resumed supply after stopping it from 3 p.m. on Wednesday over non-payment of dues, a senior IOC said.

The fuel retailer, however, did not divulge details about any payment or assurance made by the cash-strapped over dues payments.

Nonetheless, industry insiders said that the lenders of the airline might have made a part-payment towards the dues.

The airline's operations were not effected during the day, as other retailers continued to supply fuel to its aircraft.

Last week, the IOC had stopped fuel supply to for some time before restarting the same after receiving assurances over payment of dues.

That time, some payments were said to have been made to the after the lenders provided an emergency funding relief of Rs 33 crore last Friday.

Apart from vendors, the airline's aircraft lessors too are upset with the current financial situation, with some of them requesting the of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to de-register their aircraft leased to the company.

The de-registration request section on DGCA's website showed that lessors have applied to de-register 24 aircraft owing to unpaid dues.

The airline currently operates 26 aircraft, including A330s, 777s, 737-800 and ATRs, to various destinations like London, Toronto, Singapore, Amsterdam, Paris, and domestic sectors like Mumbai-Delhi, among others.

The airline apparently owns 16 out of these 26 aircraft.

is in the midst of a severe liquidity crisis that has affected its operations and resulted in the grounding of several of its aircraft.

The latest development came on a day when lenders of the tweaked the terms for stake sale and also extended the submission deadline for Expression of Interest bids from

At present, the airline owes over Rs 8,000 crore to a consortium of lenders led by the

On Tuesday, the airline was served a legal notice by a section of its pilots demanding payment of salaries -- which is due since January 1, 2019 -- by April 14.

Subsequently, airline's said that the company is working with the lenders on the balance sheet restructuring plan and will inform the employees about the progress of the process by early next week.

--IANS

rv/sn/nir

