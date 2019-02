Government studying Kanhaiya Kumar's charge sheet: Kejriwal

A day after the court slammed the for sitting on a file seeking clearance to prosecute former student leader and nine others in a case, on Thursday said the government is working on it.

"The government is studying the charge sheet. The police took three years in filing it, and it is a lengthy charge sheet," Kejriwal told the media here.

He also said the charge sheet was filed just before the election, which is also raising questions.

"They filed it without permission and before the election, this raise certain questions. It is important to study the charge sheet as per the law and the government will take any decisions accordingly," he said.

A on Wednesday told the not to sit on the file seeking sanction to proceed in a case of against former (JNU) student leader and nine others.

The on January 14 filed a charge sheet naming former JNU student leaders Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven Kashmiri students as accused in the case.

The case involves an event organised in the in February 2016 against the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind

Both Kumar and Khalid have questioned the filing of the charge sheet, saying it was "politically motivated" and a "diversionary ploy" by the ahead of the

--IANS

nks/pgh/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)