Sedition law must go: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Thursday called for scrapping the sedition law following the BJP-led Tripura government's order to file charges of sedition against those protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
"Section 124A of Indian Penal Code that defines the offence of 'sedition' must go lock, stock and barrel," the former Minister said in a tweet.
"In Tripura, if you speak against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, you will be charged with sedition."
The Tripura Police on Tuesday slapped sedition charges against two tribal leaders and one human rights activist for participating in a rally against the Bill at Khumulwng where allegedly "anti-national" slogans were raised.
--IANS
and/ksk/ab
