JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

NASA's first deep space mini spacecraft go silent

Business Standard

Sedition law must go: Chidambaram

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Thursday called for scrapping the sedition law following the BJP-led Tripura government's order to file charges of sedition against those protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

"Section 124A of Indian Penal Code that defines the offence of 'sedition' must go lock, stock and barrel," the former Minister said in a tweet.

"In Tripura, if you speak against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, you will be charged with sedition."

The Tripura Police on Tuesday slapped sedition charges against two tribal leaders and one human rights activist for participating in a rally against the Bill at Khumulwng where allegedly "anti-national" slogans were raised.

--IANS

and/ksk/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 13:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements