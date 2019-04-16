Govt asks airlines to keep fares in check (Roundup)

The government on Tuesday advised domestic airlines to keep air fares in check after high prices were found on around 10 routes.

Speaking to reporters, Civil Secretary said the of Civil (DGCA) was monitoring 40 high-density routes. The regulator compared current prices with those between March 7 and 14 and found high fares on 10 routes.

The development came hours after Civil Minister asked his officials to review issues related to high air fares, passenger rights and safety.

" @MoCA_GoI to review issues related to Jet Airways, especially increasing fares and flight cancellations. Asked him to take necessary steps to protect passenger rights and safety; and to work with all stakeholders for their well being," he said in a tweet.

Late on Tuesday evening, the Ministry tweeted: "40 high-density routes monitored on daily basis by the DGCA. Airlines agreed to use lower price buckets for selling tickets in order to keep fares within reasonable limits."

"8 additional aircraft inducted by scheduled airlines since March 2019 and 3 more will get to fly soon. 10 more aircraft are expected in May 2019. MoCA will continue its efforts towards the convenience of passengers."

The DGCA too issued a statement saying, "Airlines were advised to continue to monitor at their level and provide information to the DGCA to keep fares low as far as possible. The DGCA will continue to monitor fare movement on a daily basis and engage with airlines for appropriate action," the regulator said.

