Hailey, Justin are the same, feels Ireland Baldwin

Pop star and his wife apparently dont live by the whole "opposites attract" theory, feels the model's cousin Baldwin.

"They're perfect for each other because they're like the same person," Ireland, 23, told people.com while attending the opening of "On The Record" at Park MGM here.

"They're both really sweet. They complement each other. They're both ever loving each other," added

The young couple is also experiencing life at the same speed.

"They're going through the same struggles. I feel like, and they are just helping each other out. As life goes, we all go," said of her cousin.

Although Justin, 24, and Hailey, 22, are already legally married, they are planning to have a bigger celebration including a religious ceremony and reception, a source told People.

"They've been figuring out the perfect time to do it, and they both feel like the sooner, the better," an insider close to said this month.

The once on-and-off couple, who previously dated before a messy 2016 breakup, rekindled their relationship last year before proposed to Hailey in the in July. Just two months after his proposal, the two married in a New York City civil service.

