Gujjars begin quota stir, block Delhi-Mumbai rail route

Blocking the tracks on the Delhi- rail route, the Gujjar community on Friday began its agitation for five per cent reservation in state jobs and educational institutions.

Members of the (GSS) had called a mahapanchayat earlier in the day.

Soon after, the GSS members went to the Malarna Dungar railway station near Sawai Madhopur and started blocking the railway tracks.

Till the time of filing this report, and several goods trains had been stopped at Sawai Madhopur.

GSS Col said, "We want five per cent for our community, the way the Centre has given 10 per cent to the Economically Backward Classes. The government did not respond to our demand, neither did anyone come to talk to us, so we were forced to take this step."

He asked the protesters to remain disciplined and avoid damage to the railway tracks, electric poles and other railway and public property.

"The next blockade would be on the Tonk-Niwai route followed by blockades on the Ajmer-Bhilwara and Hadoti-Shekhawati rail routes," he said.

The GSS members said that the government had come to power with their support and must now fulfil their demand or face the consequences.

