Sale of shares by L&T Finance, Edelweiss group companies illegal: Reliance Group

The Group on Friday termed as "illegal and excessive" the open market sale of shares of Group invoking the pledge from 4.2.2019 to 7.2.2019 by Finance and some entities of

In a statement issued here, Capital said: "A few NBFCs, substantially Finance and certain entities of Edelweiss Group, have invoked pledge of listed shares of and made open market sales of the value of approximately Rs 400 crore from 4.2.2019 to 7.2.2019."

"The purported exercise of rights to enforce the security is illegal and excessive, and against the process and requirements of the respective borrowings' documentation," said.

"The illegal, motivated and wholly unjustified action by the above two groups has precipitated a fall of Rs 13,000 crore, an unprecedented nearly 55 per cent, in market capitalisation of over just these four short days, causing substantial losses to 72 lakh institutional and retail shareholders, and harming the interests of all stakeholders," the statement claimed.

According to Reliance Group, the manner of conduct of the above open market sales, without any orderly market disposal through a bid or structured process for shares comprising the holding of the group, is also illegal on several counts like price manipulation, insider trading, front running and market abuse.

The Reliance Group claimed the sale by Finance and others is in violation of various regulatory provisions, including the SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations, which are applicable to all persons (including NBFCs) dealing in listed securities, whether on invocation of pledge or otherwise.

The statement said group company (RCOM) has announced plans for debt resolution through the (NCLT) and there was no adverse impact of this unrelated RCOM proposal on Ltd., and Reliance Power Ltd.

According to the statement, Ltd., and (and their various subsidiaries) are performing satisfactorily on all operating parameters, and there is no change whatsoever on any aspect as compared to the position prevailing prior to these sales.

