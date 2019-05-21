Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

-
ALSO READ
One militant gunned down in encounter with security forces in Shopian
Shopian gunfight ends as militants escape
Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security personnel in Shopian
Two bodies recovered from Shopian encounter site, search ops underway
Civilian among three killed in Shopian gunfight
-
A gunfight took place on Tuesday between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.
After receiving information about the presence of militants in the Yarwan forests of Keller area, the security forces launched a search operation.
As the security forces tightened the cordon, the militants started firing which triggered the ongoing gunfight, police sources said.
--IANS
sq/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU