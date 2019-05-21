Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

A gunfight took place on Tuesday between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

After receiving information about the presence of militants in the of Keller area, the security forces launched a

As the security forces tightened the cordon, the militants started firing which triggered the ongoing gunfight, police sources said.

--IANS

