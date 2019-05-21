Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

JUST IN
IANS  |  Srinagar 

A gunfight took place on Tuesday between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

After receiving information about the presence of militants in the Yarwan forests of Keller area, the security forces launched a search operation.

As the security forces tightened the cordon, the militants started firing which triggered the ongoing gunfight, police sources said.

